Currys (LON:CURY) Trading Up 10.5% – Still a Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 98.31 ($1.27). Approximately 14,405,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 5,008,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.15).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on CURY. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 175 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Insider Activity at Currys
In other Currys news, insider Octavia Morley acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($40,634.67). 10.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
