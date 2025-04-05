FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.21 and last traded at $73.21. Approximately 11,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 13,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.91.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $423.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLTD. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 130,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

