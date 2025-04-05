NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 8,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 17,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

NTT DATA Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.96.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NTT DATA Group Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT DATA Group Company Profile

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

