Promising Industrial Stocks To Research – April 5th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Chevron, and Texas Instruments are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies involved in manufacturing, construction, transportation, and other sectors that contribute to industrial production. These stocks are closely linked to the overall economic cycle, with their performance often reflecting broader trends in economic growth and industrial activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $27.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,231,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,463,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.90. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $770.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.29. 72,198,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,627,414. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $687.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $9.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. 50,571,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,786,361. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.86 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded down $13.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,360,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,014. The firm has a market cap of $251.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $12.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,975,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,152. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $150.96 and a one year high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

See Also