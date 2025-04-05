Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 54,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 63,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Tembo Gold Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

About Tembo Gold

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

