Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Seneca Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

About Seneca Financial

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

