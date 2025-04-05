Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,713 ($35.00) and last traded at GBX 2,690.28 ($34.70). 918,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,804,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,545 ($32.83).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($34.83) to GBX 2,600 ($33.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Severn Trent Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94. The company has a market capitalization of £7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,474.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,555.78.



As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we provide over eight million people across our region with fresh, clean drinking water – about two billion litres every day. And when they’ve finished with it, we take it away again then clean and treat it before returning it safely back to the environment.

We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long term asset growth and an inflation-linked dividend.

