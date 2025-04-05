Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €21.17 ($23.26) and last traded at €21.43 ($23.54). 4,269,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.32 ($24.52).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.76.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

