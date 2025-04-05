Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT) versus Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Financial Comparison

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) and Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Nextnrg shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Nextnrg”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $15.55 billion 0.99 $501.97 million $14.35 28.98 Nextnrg $27.77 million 10.04 -$10.47 million ($6.67) -0.37

Volatility & Risk

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casey’s General Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextnrg has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Nextnrg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 3.57% 17.17% 7.99% Nextnrg -62.85% N/A -295.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Casey’s General Stores and Nextnrg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 1 2 8 0 2.64 Nextnrg 0 0 0 0 0.00

Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus target price of $424.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Nextnrg.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Nextnrg on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. The company was founded by Donald F. Lamberti in 1968 and is headquartered in Ankeny, IA.

About Nextnrg

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

