eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.

eXp World has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

eXp World Price Performance

EXPI opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. eXp World has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $691,849.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,339,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,504,690.13. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,811. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

