Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.