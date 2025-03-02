Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGDV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,200,000 after buying an additional 3,415,106 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,826,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,708,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,341,000 after acquiring an additional 388,981 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,273,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,302,000 after purchasing an additional 246,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,988,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,115,000 after purchasing an additional 51,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.