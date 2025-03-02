Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

