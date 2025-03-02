Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,041 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,816,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,636 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.