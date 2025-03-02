Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the January 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

SBBTF remained flat at $26.17 during trading on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.