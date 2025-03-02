Mitchell Capital Management Co. Invests $314,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Netflix by 112,896.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $980.56 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $419.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $947.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $832.09.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,380 shares of company stock valued at $290,016,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

