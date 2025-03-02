Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the January 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rheinmetall Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of RNMBY stock traded up $8.77 on Friday, hitting $217.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,341. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

