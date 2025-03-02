Hickory Point Bank & Trust Makes New $307,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. PCG Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Boeing stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.71. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $206.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.