Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in February

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SDGCF remained flat at $28.18 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $28.18.
About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.