Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 688 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.