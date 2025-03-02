Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.04. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.