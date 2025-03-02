Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,818 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $16,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 50,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 29,409 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

