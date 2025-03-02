Loom Network (LOOM) Market Cap Achieves $58.41 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $58.41 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,920,898 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

