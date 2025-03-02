Orchid 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.13 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $91.81 million and $8.13 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00003823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00004307 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000024 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

