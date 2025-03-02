Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 434 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after buying an additional 3,101,389 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,568,883,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.09. The company has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

