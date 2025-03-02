IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 4,555 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Addis & Hill Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 66,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 104,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

