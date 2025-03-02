iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2,238.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.37.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

