Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

