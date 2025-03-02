Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 611 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE DIS opened at $113.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.35. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

