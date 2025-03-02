NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and traded as high as $63.11. NEXT shares last traded at $63.11, with a volume of 251 shares changing hands.

NEXT Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

