OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Tops $0.0001

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $95,072.87 and $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniaVerse (OMNIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. OmniaVerse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OmniaVerse is 0.0001419 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniaverse.io.”

