TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 191776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TIXT. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $793.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,241 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at $8,211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,821,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.