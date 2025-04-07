Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.57 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.57 billion and $378.30 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00003965 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

GateToken (GT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00026939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,126,624,716 coins and its circulating supply is 2,473,288,234 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,126,597,546.30593544 with 2,473,261,209.7902787 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.95271329 USD and is down -8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 710 active market(s) with $233,440,618.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.