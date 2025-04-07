Xai (XAI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $45.97 Million

Xai (XAI) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Xai has a market cap of $45.97 million and approximately $65.50 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xai has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One Xai token can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,633.83 or 0.99261841 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,202.86 or 0.98528072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai launched on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,870,579,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,075,094,651 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,870,486,394.13844752 with 1,375,629,568.35820536 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.04275569 USD and is down -11.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $50,590,384.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

