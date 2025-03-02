Ultra Hits Market Capitalization of $25.10 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $25.10 million and $523,299.39 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,567.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.95 or 0.00372750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00009467 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,008,850 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 414,008,849.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.0600692 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $519,527.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

