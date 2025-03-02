Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 360 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3,714.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,302,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 31.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 154,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,097,000 after acquiring an additional 37,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.69.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PSA opened at $303.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.31 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

