Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shot up 66.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Several brokerages have commented on TWM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

