Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shot up 66.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on TWM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.66.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.