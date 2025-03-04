Analyzing OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Euronav (NYSE:CMBT)

Volatility and Risk

Euronav has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 117.02% 22.29% 10.17% OceanPal -37.37% -10.69% -10.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Euronav and OceanPal”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $940.25 million 1.82 $858.03 million $4.38 2.01 OceanPal $5.27 billion 0.00 -$1.98 million ($1.89) -0.55

Dividends

Euronav has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronav, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 192.3%. Euronav pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanPal pays out -105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanPal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Euronav beats OceanPal on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

