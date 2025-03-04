Reviewing Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) & Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -741.89% -147.43% -81.32% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Information Analysis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.23 -$56.92 million ($0.32) -0.09 Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Information Analysis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Tenet Fintech Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

