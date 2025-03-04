Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives $40.60 Average PT from Analysts

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.27.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 189.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 173,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 113,586 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,299,000 after purchasing an additional 547,816 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 670.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 124,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SG opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 2.37. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98.
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
