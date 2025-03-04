Head to Head Review: Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) and Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) and Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Ntt Data”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $2.76 million 3.82 -$4.66 million ($0.97) -3.07 Ntt Data $30.25 billion 0.87 $923.70 million $0.70 26.70

Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ntt Data, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -115.49% -49.32% -32.98% Ntt Data 3.20% 5.16% 1.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Ntt Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.6% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ntt Data has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackboxstocks and Ntt Data, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ntt Data 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Ntt Data beats Blackboxstocks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Free Report)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Ntt Data

(Get Free Report)

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.