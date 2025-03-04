National Beverage (FIZZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%.

National Beverage Stock Performance

National Beverage Stock Performance

National Beverage stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $53.48. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 2,736 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $128,619.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,526,505.44. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Beverage

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

