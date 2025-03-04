Contrasting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) & Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avenue Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenue Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 1 6 0 2.86

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 47.23%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Avenue Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.38 million $18.35 0.05 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.54 billion 1.10 -$1.64 billion ($1.45) -11.04

Avenue Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenue Therapeutics N/A -471.57% -296.50% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -9.91% 42.46% 6.65%

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Avenue Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products. The company focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), respiratory, and oncology areas. It provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as contract manufacturing services; and operates an out-licensing platform that offers a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies. The company also offers BENDEKA and TREANDA injections for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent b-cell non-hodgkin’s lymphoma; GRANIX; TRISENOX; LONQUEX; and TEVAGRASTIM/RATIOGRASTIM. In addition, it provides COPAXONE for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults; AUSTEDO for the treatment of neurodegenerative and movement disorders associated with Huntington’s disease and tardive dyskinesia; UZEDY for the treatment of schizophrenia; ProAir RespiClick inhalation powder; QVAR for treatment for asthma; BRALTUS, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; CINQAIR/CINQAERO injection; DuoResp Spiromax, an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta-agonist bronchodilator; and AirDuo RespiClick fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder. The company offers its OTC products under SUDOCREM, NasenDuo, DICLOX FORTE, OLFEN Max, and FLEGAMINA brand names. It has collaboration agreements with MedinCell; Sanofi; Alvotech; and Biolojic Design Ltd., as well as license agreement with MODAG GmbH. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

