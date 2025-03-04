BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 578.33 ($7.35).

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.10) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.59) to GBX 510 ($6.48) in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BP from GBX 470 ($5.97) to GBX 440 ($5.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.86) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

BP stock opened at GBX 437.35 ($5.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 379.70 ($4.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 425.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 408.88.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £374.30 ($475.66). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $112,325. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

