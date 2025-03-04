AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Up 85.5% in February

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.0 days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 32.0 %

OTCMKTS:ASAAF opened at C$13.78 on Tuesday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of C$12.53 and a one year high of C$22.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.93.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

