Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $126.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,167. The trade was a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,646.38. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.43. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $92.99 and a 52 week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

