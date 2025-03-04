CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CAE by 26.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

