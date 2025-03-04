Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Director Steven J. Gomo Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,288. This trade represents a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -221.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $9,809,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

