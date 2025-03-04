Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) & Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Critical Contrast

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Navios Maritime Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Partners 27.53% 11.64% 6.36%

Risk & Volatility

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Caravelle International Group and Navios Maritime Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.83%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Navios Maritime Partners”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $95.26 million 1.66 -$9.33 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime Partners $1.33 billion 0.89 $367.31 million $11.99 3.31

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Caravelle International Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

