Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,162,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after acquiring an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

View Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $585.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $547.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $593.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.